Red Bull lands another U.S. sponsor in deal with Hard Rock

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Formula One team Red Bull has landed another billion-dollar American company as a sponsor. Hard Rock International announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Red Bull ahead of this weekend’s race in Miami. Red Bull in February signed a title sponsorship deal with Oracle. The team has now landed two major American sponsors in three months. The popularity of F1 is increasing in North America. Next year, there will be three races in the United States alone.