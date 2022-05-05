Report: Asian Games in China postponed over COVID spread

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

Less than three months after hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, reports in China say September’s Asian Games are being postponed because of concerns over the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 The World University Games, another major multi-sport event, could be postponed. The Asian Games were to take place Sept. 10-25 in the eastern city of Hangzhou and would involve more than 11,000 athletes — more than the summer Olympics. The World University Games are set for June 26-July 7 in the western city of Chengdu.