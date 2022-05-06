Delle Donne has 21 points in WNBA opener, Mystics beat Fever

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 21 points and nine rebounds in her first season-opening game since 2018 and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 84-70 on Friday night to begin the WNBA season. Delle Donne played just three games the previous two seasons because of COVID-19 concerns and back issues. The former league MVP was 8 of 16 from the floor in 30 minutes. Natasha Cloud added 17 points and six assists for Washington. Ariel Atkins scored 15 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 10. Alysha Clark did not play. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 18 points. NaLyssa Smith, the second overall pick last month in the WNBA draft, had 13 points and 13 rebounds.