Kelly excels, D-backs get late homers to top Rockies 4-1

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly came within one out of a complete game, Daulton Varsho and David Peralta hit home runs in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1. The game was tied at 1 in the eighth when Varsho hit a solo homer off Carlos Estévez. Two batters later, Peralta connected. Arizona has won four straight games, jumping above .500 for the first time since opening day with a 14-13 mark.