LEADING OFF: Correa’s finger not broken, 6 MLB rainouts

By The Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins avoided a daunting injury when it was determined star shortstop Carlos Correa’s right middle finger is not broken as was initially feared after he was hit by a pitch this week. Minnesota top prospect Royce Lewis was promoted from Triple-A and will make his major league debut at home against Oakland. Also, Major League  Baseball hopes for better weather after six games were rained out Friday night.

