Long breaks between games gives playoff teams time to heal

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The quirks of scheduling for the NBA playoffs created three-day breaks between games in the Boston-Milwaukee and Memphis-Golden State series. The teams don’t seem to mind the delays too much. They’ve used the time off to get healthier and deal with unexpected roster changes. The Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors series are both tied heading into Game 3s on Saturday at Milwaukee and San Francisco. These four teams haven’t played since Tuesday. NBA teams rarely get such long layoffs.