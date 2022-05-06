MVP Jonquel Jones embraces role as a new face of the WNBA

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones is losing her anonymity off of the basketball court. Thanks to an MVP season in 2021 and a popular insurance commercial, the 6-foot-6 forward is blossoming into one of the faces of the WNBA. She enters Saturday’s opener at New York coming off a season in which she averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in leading the Sun to the best record in the league. Coach Curt Miller says Jones has continued to improve every year since entering the league in 2016 and hopes her next step is the Sun’s first WNBA championship.