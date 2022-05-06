Robert hits 2-run homer, White Sox top slumping Red Sox 4-2

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Luis Robert hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster and Vince Velasquez halted a rough road stretch by pitching five solid innings to lead the Chicago White Sox past the struggling Boston Red Sox 4-2 for their fourth straight victory. Tim Anderson had three singles, and Reese McGuire and José Abreu each contributed a sacrifice fly for the defending AL Central champions, who moved within one win of .500 after an eight-game losing streak last month. Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double for Boston, which has lost 12 of 16. After entering 0-7 with a 13.50 ERA in his last seven road starts, the 29-year-old Velasquez held Boston’s slumbering offense to three hits and a run.