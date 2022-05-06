Royals-Orioles rained out, doubleheader set for Sunday

BALTIMORE (AP) — The game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards has been postponed because of rainy weather. The teams will try to make it up Sunday as part of a straight doubleheader. The weather could still be an issue Saturday night, when the Orioles and Royals will try again to play the first game of this series. This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore in 2022. Jordan Lyles was supposed to start Friday night against Carlos Hernandez of the Royals. That is now the matchup for Saturday.