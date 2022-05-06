Teams get creative crossing US-Canada border in NHL playoffs

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

NHL teams are taking different approaches to crossing the U.S.-Canada border during the first round of the playoffs. The U.S. is still requiring a negative COVID-19 test for all passengers arriving on international flights. The Edmonton Oilers flew to Vancouver and took buses into Washington state before flying to Los Angeles to avoid that. The Toronto Maple Leafs took buses to New York before flying to Florida. Other teams opted to test and and then fly direct when their respective series shifted from Canada to the U.S. late this week.