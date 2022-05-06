To the showers! 6 MLB rainouts, most in a day since 2018

By The Associated Press

All-Star aces Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber and Gerrit Cole all got early showers. So did many other players after six games were rained out Friday, the most Major League Baseball postponements in a day because of inclement weather since 2018. Wrigley Field, Yankee Stadium and Camden Yards were among the ballparks where games were wiped out. And there’s no guarantee the rain will go away this weekend, either. The last time there were a half-dozen games called off because of weather was April 15, 2018, when snow, sleet, wind and rain conspired to close ballparks.