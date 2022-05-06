Skip to Content
Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals go to salary arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder Tyler O’Neill went to a salary arbitration hearing with the St. Louis Cardinals, asking a three-man panel to award him $4.15 million rather than the team’s $3.4 million offer. A decision from arbitrators Mark Burstein, Brian Keller and John Stout is not expected for several weeks. The three heard the case remotely, O’Neill set career bests last year with a .286 average, 34 homers and 80 RBIs, finishing eighth in NL MVP voting. He is hitting .213 with two homers and 19 RBIs this season.

