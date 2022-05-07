A-Rod’s nephew Dunand HR in debut; Marlins end skid, top SD

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Dunand, the nephew of Alex Rodriguez, homered on the third pitch he saw as a big leaguer and then doubled as the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 to end a six-game losing streak. Jorge Soler hit his first career grand slam and Pablo López pitched eight strong innings. Dunand hit a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Sean Manaea into the first row in left-center with one out in the third just hours after his contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville. A-Rod tweeted, “WOW! First MLB at-bat HOME RUN. Lets go Joe!!!” Dunand is 695 home runs behind his uncle, who is fourth on the all-time list.