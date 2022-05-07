Skip to Content
Chelsea collapses to 2-2 EPL draw in front of new ownership

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s prospective new ownership has watched Romelu Lukaku score his first English Premier League goals in 2022 before the team collapsed to 2-2 against Wolverhampton to leave work still to do to wrap up Champions League qualification. Lukaku netted twice in a two-minute span early in the second half. Among those inside Stamford Bridge to see Lukaku’s first league goals since Dec. 29 was Todd Boehly, the part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers who is fronting a consortium that has agreed on terms for the 2.5 billion-pound purchase of Chelsea. The deal was announced hours before kickoff. It’s not certain that Chelsea will return to the Champions League after Wolves’ two late goals.

