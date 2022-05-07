Fake marina with fake water steals show at Miami Grand Prix

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Formula One pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. But when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don’t worry. The venue now has a fake marina, with fake water and all. Located between turns 4 and 6 at the purpose-built venue around the Miami Dolphins’ stadium, the man-made marina is a 25,000-square-foot dry dock designed to look like water. The 10 yachts are real, but the water is just plywood that’s been covered in a decal.