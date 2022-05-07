LEADING OFF: 3 Mother’s Day doubleheaders on rainy weekend

By The Associated Press

Susan G. Komen and Major League Baseball are teaming up in the fight against breast cancer, and Komen’s “Share a Moment with Mom” campaign will debut a Mother’s Day video Sunday. The video will be released on the organization’s social media channels and website. It will also appear in stadiums and feature players such as Pete Alonso, Tim Anderson, Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon and Mike Trout with their mothers.