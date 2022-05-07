Leverkusen reaches Champions League, Union stuns Freiburg

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Patrik Schick has scored twice to shoot Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League with a 4-2 win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Union Berlin has stunned Freiburg 4-1 to dampen its Champions League hopes. Sixth-placed Union has a two-point lead over Cologne in their tussle for Europa League qualification. Cologne lost at home to Wolfsburg 1-0. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund defeated already relegated Greuther Fürth 3-1 away in Stefan Leitl’s last game as Fürth coach.