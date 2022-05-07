Nationals go deep 3 times in 7-3 victory over Angels

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Nelson Cruz went deep, Maikel Franco drove in three runs and the Washington Nationals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Josiah Gray (4-2) won his second straight start, allowing three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last season in the trade deadline deal for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, also struck out three. Jared Walsh and Brandon Marsh homered for the Angels, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Walsh has five homers on the season including three in the past four games.