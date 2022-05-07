Polanco HR gives Twins 1-0 win; A’s lose 8th straight

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered in the sixth inning and four Minnesota Twins pitchers made it stand up, blanking Oakland 1-0 and sending the Athletics to their eighth straight loss. Minnesota pitchers combined to strike out 15 while allowing just three hits. The Twins won again minus manager Rocco Baldelli, who is out with COVID-19. Polanco’s third homer of the season was a towering shot to the suites above the batter’s eye in center field and traveled an estimated 451 feet. Polanco had three of Minnesota’s five hits.