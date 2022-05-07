Yates wins Giro 2nd stage, Van der Poel stays in pink

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A storming time trial from Simon Yates saw the British rider win the second stage of the Giro d’Italia. Mathieu van der Poel keeps hold of the pink jersey. Yates is one of the title favorites. He beat Van der Poel by three seconds on the nine-kilometer individual time trial through Budapest that included a steep uphill finish. Tom Dumoulin was five seconds behind Yates in third. Yates moved into second spot in the standings and has built a slender lead over his main rivals for the maglia rosa.