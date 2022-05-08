Abreu gets 2-run double; White Sox complete sweep over BoSox

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel halted his three-start losing streak with six solid innings, José Abreu hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 for their season-high sixth straight victory. Leury García added an RBI single for the White Sox, who moved over .500 for the first time since April 20 and completed a 5-0 road trip, including three wins at Fenway Park. Christian Vázquez had an RBI single for Boston, which has lost a season-most five straight and 14 of 18.