Alfaro mashes pinch-hit 3-run HR in 9th for 3-2 Padres win

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a pinch, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win against his former team, the Miami Marlins. Alfaro’s homer to center field on the first pitch he saw from Cole Sulser sent Petco Park into a frenzy and earned him a curtain call. He was purchased from the Marlins for cash in December. The Padres had been headed for a second straight shutout. But Trent Grisham and CJ Abrams got on base ahead of Alfaro, who tossed his bat aside and brushed one hand across the “Padres” on the front of his jersey before starting his trot.