Bruins D McAvoy in COVID protocol, misses Game 4 vs. ‘Canes

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Josh Brown was active instead. He appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline. McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each of the past two seasons. This season, he had career highs of 10 goals and 46 assists. He led all Bruins defensemen in scoring and with an average of 24 minutes, 39 seconds on the ice per game.