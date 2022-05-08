Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:48 AM

City without defenders Dias, Walker, Stones for next 3 games

KTVZ

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City will have to cope without injured defenders Rúben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones for the final three matches of the Premier League title run-in. Dias came off at halftime of City’s 5-0 rout of Newcastle with a hamstring problem. Walker was forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League loss at Real Madrid with fresh ankle problems. Stones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. City manager Pep Guardiola said the trio was out for the rest of the season after Sunday’s win that sent City three points ahead of Liverpool.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content