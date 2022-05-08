Cloud, Austin spark Mystics to 78-66 victory over Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored all 19 of her points in the first half, Shakira Austin had a double-double in her first career start and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 78-66. Cloud hit three 3-pointers and had a three-point play to help Washington to a 24-19 lead after one quarter. Cloud scored five points in the first minute of the second period to push the lead to 10 points. Austin, the No. 3 overall pick out of Ole Miss in last month’s draft, had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 10 rebounds. Jessica Shepard led Minnesota with 16 points and 12 rebounds.