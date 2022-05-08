Cubs scratch RHP Marcus Stroman, put him on IL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have scratched Marcus Stroman for their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting the right-hander on the injured list without a designation. The move likely means Stroman’s absence is connected to a COVID-19-related issue. Stroman pitched seven sparkling innings in a 2-0 victory at Milwaukee last weekend. Justin Steele replaced Stroman against the Dodgers, making his first appearance since April 30. Steele was slated to pitch Monday night at San Diego, but Kyle Hendricks will make that start against the Padres instead.