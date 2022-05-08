Gallen sharp in 7 innings, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 4-0

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out seven in seven crisp innings, Jose Herrera hit a two-run double for his first big league RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0. Ketel Marte had three hits to boost his average to .206 and the Diamondbacks took advantage of another shaky start by Colorado’s Germán Márquez to win for the ninth time in 12 games. Gallen allowed five hits and Arizona’s bullpen held a day after Mark Melancon gave up four runs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss. The Rockies failed to capitalize on an early opportunity against Gallen and finished with five hits to get shut out for the second time this season.