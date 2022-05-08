Grand slam by Diaz vs. Tigers helps Astros to 7-0 homestand

By JORDAN GODWIN

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam, Jake Odorizzi threw five innings of one-hit ball and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 for a four-game sweep and their seventh straight win. Díaz’s second home run of the season came in the third inning on a 92 mph fastball from Tigers reliever Drew Hutchison. It went 347 feet to left-center field, scoring José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez for a 4-0 lead. Houston finished a red-hot homestand against Seattle and Detroit 7-0. When the homestand began, they were 11-11.