Atlanta’s Robinson likely to miss World Cup with Achilles

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson will likely miss the World Cup for the United States after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left leg during an MLS game. The team announced that Robinson would undergo surgery Monday after an MRI confirmed the worst-case scenario. Robinson was injured in the first half of a 4-1 win over Chicago Fire. The 25-year-old central defender was carried off the field on a stretcher. He faces a lengthy recovery period that probably will cost him a roster spot at the World Cup. The Americans open the tournament in Qatar on Nov. 21.