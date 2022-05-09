Diamondbacks stay hot, beat slumping Marlins 4-3

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a go-ahead solo homer, Daulton Varsho and Christian Walker each added two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks kept rolling with a 4-3 win over the slumping Miami Marlins. The Diamondbacks have won six of seven. The Marlins have dropped eight of nine and lead the majors in one-run losses with 10. Marte broke a 3-all tie in the sixth when he smashed a 438-foot homer into the right-center seats. It’s been a tough start to the season for the 2019 All-Star, who came into the game hitting just .206 after signing a $76 million, five-year deal during spring training that will keep him with the team through 2027.