Flames get even in series with 4-1 win over Stars in Game 4

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored Calgary’s first power-play goal since early in the playoff opener, Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves and the Flames beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 in Game 4 to even their first-round series. Johnny Gaudreau converted a penalty shot with 12:13 left to make it 2-0 Calgary. He later assisted on Elias Lindholm’s third goal of the series as the Pacific Division champions regained home-ice advantage over the wild-card Stars. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Calgary. Tyler Seguin scored on a power play for Dallas.