Grizzlies guard Ja Morant out with knee injury for Game 4

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors with a right knee injury. Coach Taylor Jenkins made the announcement before the game. Just more than an hour before tipoff, Morant posted a bear emoji on Twitter in support of the Grizzlies. Jenkins said Morant would still be considered day to day while undergoing further evaluation and treatment. So his status is unclear for Wednesday’s Game 4 back in Memphis. The team has called it soreness in the right knee for Morant, who missed time during the season with the injury.