Swollen eye sidelines Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper for Game 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper will sit out Game 4 against Nashville on Monday night due to a right eye that’s still swollen from being poked by a stick through his mask. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Pavel Francouz will start against the Predators after playing nearly 41 minutes in a 7-3 win in Game 3 on Saturday. Justus Annunen will back up Francouz after being recalled from Colorado’s AHL affiliate. The Avalanche are up 3-0 and can clinch this best-of-seven, first-round Western Conference series with a win. Kuemper was hurt when Predators center Ryan Johansen’s stick poked through the goalie’s mask.