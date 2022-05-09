Trial of Fox executives in FIFA case delayed to January

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of a pair of former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives and a sports marketing company on charges related to the U.S government investigation of corruption in soccer has been postponed to Jan. 3. Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez and Full Play Group SA were charged in March 2020 as part of an alleged scheme related to rights to the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, South America’s club championship. All pleaded not guilty. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen said the delay was caused by the disclosure of discovery materials and crowded schedules.