AP Sources: 8 rounds in expanded Champions League 1st stage

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

VIENNA (AP) — Revisions for the expanded Champions League format have been agreed on by UEFA officials, clubs and leagues with a scaled-back first phase and a curb on how past performances can earn qualification. People with knowledge of the talks tell The Associated Press that the reformatted group stage will still grow from 32 to 36 teams starting in 2024 but the number of rounds will only jump from six to eight per team rather than 10. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the contents of the private meetings.