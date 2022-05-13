Marte has 3 hits to lift Diamondbacks over Cubs 4-3

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte had three hits and drove in a run, Zach Davies pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3. Marte struggled to start the season after signing a long-term contract in spring training, but has started to round back into All-Star form the past couple of weeks. He had a pair of doubles off Drew Smyly and finished 3 for 4. Davies allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Ian Kennedy worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth after shortstop Geraldo Perdromo’s two-out error. Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.