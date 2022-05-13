Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat Calgary 4-2 to force a Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The Stars blew an early two-goal lead before going ahead to stay. The series goes back to Calgary for the deciding game Sunday night. Roope Hintz and Michael Raffl also scored for the wild-card Stars, and Tyler Seguin added an empty-netter in the final minute. Jake Oettinger, the Stars’ 23-year-old goalie, and Jacob Markstrom both had 36 saves. Michael Stone and Mikael Backlund scored for Pacific Division champion Calgary.