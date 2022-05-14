Barrera’s walk-off homer leads A’s past Angels 4-3

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Barrera hit a walk-off, three-run shot for his first career home run and the Oakland Athletics snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. The A’s trailed 3-1 with two outs in the ninth before rallying against closer Raisel Iglesias. Ramon Laureano doubled and Christian Bethancourt walked before Barrera launched the drive into the right-field seats in his 17th career at-bat.