Blackmon, Hilliard, McMahon power Rockies past Royals 10-4

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Ryan McMahon hit home runs, Germán Márquez overcame one rough inning for his first victory this season and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game skid by beating the Kansas City Royals 10-4. Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer in the third, the only frame in which the Royals scored off Márquez who went six innings and allowed three runs and three hits. He struck out six and walked one. Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the second time this season. Whit Merrifield had an RBI single while extending his Royals record by playing in his 500th consecutive game.