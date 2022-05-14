Finland downs Latvia, Germany tops Slovakia at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Host Finland rallied to beat Latvia 2-1 for a second victory in two games at the ice hockey world championship. Mikael Granlund scored the winner on a power play with 2:52 to go in the final period of the Group B game in Tampere. Germany rebounded from a loss to Canada the previous day by defeating Slovakia 2-1 in Group A in Helsinki. Also in Group B, Sweden beat Austria 3-1 in their opening match and the Czech Republic eased past Britain 5-1. In other Group A games,, Denmark trashed Kazakhstan 9-1 and Switzerland opened with a 5-2 win over Italy.