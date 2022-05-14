Gomes hits HR, go-ahead single to lift Cubs over D-backs 4-2

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a solo homer and added a go-ahead single in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. The Cubs have won three out of their past five games. That is welcome good news for the franchise after it dropped eight of nine. The game was tied at 1 until the Cubs sent eight batters to the plate in the decisive ninth. Willson Contreras walked, Seiya Suzuki singled and Ian Happ walked to load the bases with no outs, bringing up Gomes, who lined a single into center to make it 2-1.