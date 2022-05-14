Hagan breaks Virginia track record in Funny Car qualifying

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Matt Hagan made the quickest Funny Car run in Virginia Motorsports Park history Saturday to top qualifying for the Virginia NHRA Nationals. Hagan had a 3.853-second pass at 331.45 mph in Tony Stewart Racing’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second No. 1 of the season and 44th overall. Brittany Force was the fastest in Top Fuel and Angie Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup, also with track-record runs. Force topped her Friday track-record run twice Saturday, finishing with a 3.654 at 333.333. Smith had a 6.756 at 201.37, on a Buell.