Hernandez, Jansen HR as Jays beat Rays to end 5-game skid

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season. Jansen was activated Saturday after being sidelined for more than a month with a strained left oblique and hit his third homer in only his ninth at-bat this year. Both homers came off Ryan Thompson, who also gave up singles to Santiago Espinal and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the decisive four-run inning.