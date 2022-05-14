Last-gasp Stuttgart survives in dramatic Bundesliga finale

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Wataru Endo has scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin’s expense with a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round. Endo’s 92nd-minute winner lifted Stuttgart ahead of Hertha on goal difference to set off scenes of jubilation with fans storming the field. Hertha lost at Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Arminia Bielefeld was finally relegated to join last-placed Greuther Fürth in the second division. Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said before the league champion’s 2-2 draw in Wolfsburg that top goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the Bavarian powerhouse. Leipzig clinched Champions League qualification and Union Berlin reached the Europa League.