Blue Jays prospects strike out 24 Yankees minor leaguers

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Prospects on the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays struck out 24 batters in a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees’ Tampa Tarpons in the Florida State League, pitching a combined two-hitter. Nick Frasso, a 24-year-old right-hander, struck out eight over three innings. Dahian Santos, a 19-year-old right-hander, struck out 10 over four innings. Braden Scott, a 24-year-old left-hander, struck out six over two innings. Alexander Vargas, Jasson Dominguez and Marcos Cabrera struck out four times each, and Alan Mejia and Connor Cannon struck out three times apiece. Anthony Garcia and Robinson Chirinos struck out twice each.