Haji Wright scores in 7th straight game for Antalyaspor

By The Associated Press

American forward Haji Wright has extended his scoring streak to seven games by helping Antalyaspor to a 4-2 win at Kasımpaşa in the Turkish league. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright increased his season total to 14 goals in 31 league matches. He has eight goals in his past seven games. Wright intercepted a clearance by goalkeeper Erdem Canpolat inside the penalty area and scored into the empty goal for a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Wright also hit the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.