LEADING OFF: Pirates try for a hit, absent M’s in Toronto

By The Associated Press

NO HIT WONDERThe Pirates head to Wrigley Field seeking a slightly more convincing victory a day after beating the Reds 1-0 despite having zero hits. It marked the sixth time in big league history since 1901 that a team won despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless. By MLB record-keeping rules, Cincinnati’s accomplishment wasn’t an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn’t go at least nine innings. Pittsburgh hadn’t announced a starter for its series opener against the Cubs.