Lee holds off Spieth, wins again at low-scoring Byron Nelson

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — K.H. Lee is a repeat winner at the Byron Nelson. The South Korean has held off local favorite Jordan Spieth. Lee shot 9-under 63 to finish at 26 under. It was a stroke better than his winning score last year in the debut of TPC Craig Ranch. Spieth shot 67 and finished one stroke back. Hideki Matsuyama shot 62 and tied for third with Sebastián Muñoz, who held or shared the lead the first three rounds.