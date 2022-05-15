Mets put RHP Megill put on injured list with inflamed biceps

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets because of an inflamed right biceps. The move came four days after Megill allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington. The Mets said the 26-year-old pitcher will have an MRI later Sunday. Megill is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts, striking out 37 and walking nine in 34 2/3 innings. He has been part of a rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco.