Minjee Lee hangs on, wins LPGA Founders Cup over Thompson

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — LPGA scoring leader Minjee Lee made her only three birdies on the back nine and captured the Cognizant Founders Cup by two shots over Lexi Thompson for her first win of the year. The 25-year-old Australian took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 14th hole at Upper Montclair Country Club. She closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 19-under 269 in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour. Lee won her seventh career title and first since taking her first major at last year’s Evian Championship. Thompson fell short in her bid for her first victory since 2019.